Aug 29 About half of 799 owners of small
businesses in the United States expect economic growth to remain
sluggish in the year ahead, according to the August Wall Street
Journal/Vistage Small Business CEO Survey.
Against a backdrop of economic and political uncertainties,
many small business chiefs said they did not plan to boost
hiring or increase investment spending any time soon, the
Journal said.
Only 37 percent said they planned to increase plant and
equipment spending within the next 12 months, up 1 percent from
July, but still down from 40 percent in June, according to the
survey.
Also, fewer than half surveyed said they expected to hire
new workers within the next 12 months, largely unchanged from
July.