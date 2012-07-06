July 6 U.S. regulators are considering whether
stocks of small companies should be priced in increments of more
than a penny, a change that could affect more than two-thirds of
listed companies.
The Securities and Exchange Commission thought it settled
this debate in 2001, when it ruled that stock prices should move
in penny increments, ending a practice of quoting stocks in
fractions.
But under the JOBS Act passed earlier this year, regulators
must reexamine whether bigger increments make sense for smaller
companies, as a way to spur more capital formation and trading,
which could help employment.
For dealers, who profit from buying shares at one price and
selling them at a price that is often one notch higher,
increasing the trading increment could bring millions of dollars
of additional revenue.
But consumer advocates say dealers' gains are investors'
losses, and that trading increments should therefore remain at a
penny.
This month, the SEC is expected to publish a report on
whether penny ticks have harmed small cap companies. Regulators
are likely to study the issue at length, so a decision could be
months away, according to people familiar with the SEC's
thinking.
A shift in trading increments could affect 70 percent of
listed companies, depending on how small company stocks are
defined, according to Russell Investments, the Seattle-based
fund research and consulting firm. Companies with less than $2
billion in market value are typically considered small
capitalization companies.
Brokers say bigger trading increments would allow them to
regularly trade shares of companies that they ignore now.
Under the current system of quoting in pennies, if 200,000
shares of a stock trade in a day, and they trade in increments
of a penny, dealers could end up sharing $2,000 of profit a day
from buying the shares at one price and selling them a penny
higher. With such a small pool of potential profits, many
dealers will not bother.
INCENTIVE OF BIGGER INCREMENTS
If, instead, shares traded in 10-cent increments, that daily
profit could be $20,000, big enough for dealers to be
interested.
Brokers say higher trading profits would allow them to offer
research on small cap companies, which could attract more
investors into the market and beef up trading volume.
"We would invest more money in trading and research if
[there were wider spreads] and our returns would justify those
investments," said Gregory Wright, CEO of ThinkEquity, a San
Francisco-based boutique investment bank.
And some investors are sympathetic to that notion.
For some midsize fund managers looking to sell big blocks of
shares quickly, having active dealers is crucial.
"We run a small cap portfolio and when you make trades you
have to be careful and put out trades at 100 shares a time so
that it won't move the markets," said Joseph Doyle, chief
investment officer at Morris Capital Advisors LLC in Malvern,
Pennsylvania. "A big part of our decision about when to make
trades is to get a sense of what the market will bear and how
long it will take us to do a given order."
But for retail investors, it's a different story.
Decimal pricing "makes it fairer for retail investors so
that they can get a competitively set spread when they buy and
sell, instead of an artificially wide spread," said Steven
Wallman, a former SEC commissioner from 1994 to 1997 who fought
for decimal pricing of stocks. "This saves them money."
EASY COMPARISONS
Before the SEC ordered the adoption of decimalization in
2001, stocks were quoted in eighths or sixteenths of a dollar. A
shift to penny increments allowed investors to more easily
compare prices at which securities are quoted, as well as reduce
trading costs by narrowing bid-ask spreads.
Under decimalization, "the markets will be easier to
understand for the average investor, who is used to dealing in
dollars and cents for every-day transactions," then-SEC Chairman
Arthur Levitt said at the time, testifying before Congress.
The move was also designed to crack down on spread-related
scandals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in which
traders would quote a very wide spread between what they offered
to pay for a small-capital stock and what they would charge for
selling it, pocketing the difference.
But more than 10 years after the change was phased in, the
impact of trading in penny increments remains unclear.
Market depth - or the ability of the market to sustain
market orders without moving the price of securities -
"declined significantly following the switch to decimal pricing,
suggesting that large institutional orders from pension funds,
mutual funds, and hedge funds may actually suffer from
reductions in tick size," Nicolas Bollen, an associate professor
of finance at Vanderbilt University, found in a 2003 study.
While wider spreads would encourage brokers to trade small
cap stocks as well as devote analyst research to smaller
companies, bulge-bracket banks have less of an incentive to push
for the change.
These big players typically focus their trading on large cap
stocks with substantial volume and liquidity. A company such as
Apple Inc trades more than 16 million shares a day,
compared with a small-cap company such as Bridgeline Digital Inc
, which trades about 112,000 shares daily.
Executives at small-cap companies say wider spreads will
hopefully lead to increased after market support, which could
encourage emerging growth companies to pursue initial public
offerings. But it isn't the only solution.
"Increasing the spreads isn't just the only answer though
it's a step in the right direction," said Bridgeline Digital CEO
Thomas Massie.