A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Small to mid-sized private banks rally on hopes they could become acquisition targets for foreign banks. The RBI on Tuesday said it will treat foreign banks operating in the country on nearly equal terms with local lenders should they move to a wholly owned subsidiary structure.

Foreign banks would only be allowed to buy a local private-sector lender after a review of the overall extent of foreign bank penetration, the central bank said in the release.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVLS.NS) gains 6.3 percent, Development Credit Bank (DCBA.NS) rises 4.8 percent, Karnataka Bank (KBNK.NS) is up 6.2 percent, Dhanlaxmi Bank (DNBK.NS) is 3.9 percent higher while City Union Bank (CTBK.NS) gains 2.5 percent.

However, large private banks edge down on profit-taking after a recent rally.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is down 0.7 percent, HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) falls 0.5 percent.

The Sensex is trading up 0.2 percent after a flat start. Traders expect the index to continue seeing some consolidation in the near-term.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)