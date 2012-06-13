UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesian palm oil firm SMART will grow its output of the edible oil by 8 percent a year for the next five years, as its plantations mature to produce greater yields, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It will be about an 8 percent increase. Some immature plantations are now becoming mature," said Franky Widjaja, CEO of SMART's parent firm, Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources .
SMART's 2011 palm output was 2.6 million tonnes from Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.