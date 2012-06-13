JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesian palm oil firm SMART will grow its output of the edible oil by 8 percent a year for the next five years, as its plantations mature to produce greater yields, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It will be about an 8 percent increase. Some immature plantations are now becoming mature," said Franky Widjaja, CEO of SMART's parent firm, Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources .

SMART's 2011 palm output was 2.6 million tonnes from Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)