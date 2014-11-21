BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Smarteq Publ AB :
* Received a grant of 500,000 Swedish crowns for a pilot study of a next-generation multifunction antenna for bus industry
* Says grant has been received from Swedish Governmental Agency for Innovation Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)