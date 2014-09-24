Sept 24 Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc
rose about 11.6 percent in their debut, valuing the
century-old food retailer at $951.44 million.
Smart & Final raised about $161.4 million, after its
offering was priced at $12 per share, the low-end of its
expected price range of $12-$14.
The company, backed by private equity firm Ares Management
LP, is selling all the 13.45 million shares in the
offering.
Smart & Final's shares opened at $13.10 and touched a high
of $13.39.
The California-based company listed Credit Suisse, Morgan
Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities among its major
underwriters.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)