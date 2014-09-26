JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesian telecommunication
operator PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk is in talks with
peer PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk on a potential merger of
their network operations.
Smartfren has not reached any binding agreement with Bakrie
Telecom and any deal depends on getting the necessary regulatory
approval, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on
Thursday, in response to a query from the bourse.
Local media reported on Wednesday that Smartfren and Bakrie
Telecom were considering a merger. The reports came amid
speculation that Bakrie Telecom will try to pursue a deal after
it was sued in the United States for an alleged breach of bond
terms.
Three buyers of a $380 million bond issued by a subsidiary
of Bakrie Telecom have filed a lawsuit in a New York state
court. The investors claim four Bakrie Group companies tied to
the bond have failed to make two interest payments and have
indicated they will continue to default on their obligations.
Bakrie Telecom said in a separate stock exchange filing on
Thursday that it is gathering "comprehensive information"
related to the U.S. lawsuit.
