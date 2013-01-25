The company logo is displayed at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), the world's top memory chipmaker, said it expects the global personal computer market to shrink by 5 percent this year as consumer demand continues to shift to mobile devices such as tablet computers.

The PC market declined for the first time in 11 years last year, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)