* Rolls out Android store with XL in Indonesia
* More than 4 mln users in emerging markets
HELSINKI Nov 21 Finnish technology startup
Blaast on Wednesday opened an Android application store hoping
to tap into booming demand for affordable smartphones in
Indonesia and other emerging markets.
The 2010-founded Blaast has built a platform to distribute
apps to mid-range cellphones, enabling carriers to sell more
data packages bundled with free access to applications.
"Android is going to own over 75 percent of smartphone sales
in emerging markets," said Blaast Chief Executive Joonas Hjelt.
Blaast said its Android store will launch in Indonesia with
No 2 carrier XL Axiata, preinstalled on Sony's new
Xperia J smartphone. So far operators in Malaysia and Bangladesh
have launched Blaast service for basic cellphones.
Google's Android has become the dominant smartphone platform
over the last quarters, controlling around 2/3 of smartphone
sales globally. Models costing less than $200 have boosted
Android demand, especially in emerging markets.