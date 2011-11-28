Nov 28 The long-awaited iPhone 4S launch
helped Apple Inc take top spot in the British
smartphone market in October, overtaking phones using Google
Inc's Android platform, data from research firm Kantar
Worldpanel ComTech showed on Monday.
"Apple took a whopping 42.8 percent share of all smartphone
sales, giving it a significant lead over Android -- a feat many
thought was impossible," Dominic Sunnebo, global consumer
insight director at the firm, said in a statement.
"With nearly a year and a half between iPhone launches there
has been huge pent-up demand for a new Apple device," he said.
In October Google's Android had 35 percent of the British
smartphone market, often seen as the indicator for the rest of
Europe.
For the 12 weeks to end-October Android was still ahead of
Apple, while Research In Motion Ltd held on to its 20
percent share. Nokia Oyj had 4 percent and Microsoft
Corp's Windows Phone platform 1 percent share.
Nokia started to sell its first Windows Phone in Britain in
mid November.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)