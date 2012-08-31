Aug 31 In a pre-iPhone age, mobile phones came
in all shapes and sizes. Remember the clamshell, candy bar,
swivel, backflip, slider, dual-slider, lipstick, and, of course,
the taco? Nowadays, most phones have a touch screen, rows of
icons and are rectangular.
In short, they all look a lot like the iPhone.
Now, in the wake of the Apple Inc vs Samsung
Electronics trial, where the U.S. firm won what the
South Koreans scathingly called a "monopoly over rectangles with
rounded corners," the fear is that an era of rapid and exciting
innovation in mobile design is over. The iPhone has won the day
and all those whose handsets use Google's Android
operating system, the argument goes, will either give up or
tread carefully for fear of litigation.
But others argue the opposite.
Paul Pugh, creative vice president at frog, a San
Francisco-based design company owned by India's Aricent Group,
believes companies may now unshackle their designers to come up
with genre-busting form factors and user interfaces that breathe
fresh life into the industry.
"We don't know yet how far the impacts are going to go from
here," says Pugh. "I do hope it's an inspiration moment for the
Android platform and the manufacturers to put their bets on
innovation ... to come with great user experience based on
users' needs, and not stagnate based on the patents crippling
them."
SMARTPAD
Frog knows how hard this is to bring to market. Take the
SmartPad; a prototype Android phone the company unveiled last
year that at first glance looked, in the words of one reviewer
on the technology website Engadget, like "yet another plain
smartphone - dark, nondescript, and maybe a little like an
iPhone 4 that's had its right-most extent sliced off."
Flip open the two layers, however, and you had a phone with
twice the normal screen size. "Suddenly it's a little tablet,
two screens forming a 6-inch slate," the Engadget reviewer
wrote.
The prototype, which belonged to Imerj, part of
Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Flextronics International
, intrigued: The Engadget article attracted more than
400 comments. It wasn't a wholly new concept, but the design was
impressive, including the software, which included apps that
made the most of the extra screen. Imerj promised a kit for
software developers, and a team worked on a slew of apps that
made use of the innovative dual screen. They dreamed big: to
take on Research in Motion's BlackBerry.
"We had an idea that the smartphone was going to be the
primary computing platform for most people going forward,"
recalled Brett Faulk, then Imerj's vice president of marketing.
"However, it has two challenges: small screen and small
keyboard. So the concept was to create a product that scales as
my productivity needs increase."
After a few months, however, everything went quiet. Imerj's
Twitter account went dead, as did its website. Both are now
offline. Faulk and others left the company. Flextronics declined
to comment, as did frog's Pugh.
A former member of the Imerj team said the project was
deliberately aimed at a niche far from Apple's consumer-driven
world, but that was part of the reason for its demise.
Building a device and the suite of office applications to go
with it required at least five years gestation, an investment
the parent company in the end couldn't make. "We were very
ahead," said the person, who was not authorized to speak about
the project and declined to be identified. "We were very sad to
see innovation being pushed aside."
LIMITED ROOM
At issue now is whether the Apple vs. Samsung verdict might
upend such conservative calculations.
It may already be happening: The latest addition to
Samsung's Galaxy range of devices - at the centre of the court
case - is a camera with a display that looks, feels and acts
like an Android smartphone, including WiFi and 3G connections.
And Samsung itself has a patent on a dual screen device,
according to patent blog patentbolt.com, that looks a lot like
the SmartPad.
But there are limits to what can be done with hardware.
"There was a lot of ingenuity about the mechanical
configuration of designing buttons and cameras and exposing
these particular features," said Horace Dediu, a former Nokia
engineer who now runs a consultancy and influential
blog called Asymco. With the rise of the iPhone "all that went
away when you have a clean glass display with touch interface."
The problem he says, is that the operating systems available
to device makers - Android and, to a lesser extent, Microsoft's
Windows Phone - are designed for that shape.
So, if there is going to be a change in what a phone looks
like, Google needs to be the one to change. "Theoretically, if
Google thinks that this isn't a winning game for them they may
go to the manufacturers and say OK, we're going to allow you to
have mechanical differentiation," said Dediu.
Until that happens, manufacturers have limited room to move.
They can toy with the specifications and proportions of the
device - Samsung has had a surprise hit with its outsized Galaxy
Note, the second version of which was unveiled on Thursday - or
by tweaking the Android operating system itself.
Indeed, frog's most visible success in smartphone design has
been a user interface that Sharp Corp recently launched
for its Android phones in Japan. Sharp, said Pugh, was looking
to maintain its market lead as Japan shifts from older feature
phones to smartphones, and gave frog a broad remit to come up
with something to make their Android devices stand out.
The so-called 'Fresh UI' software adds an extra layer, or
skin, to Google's basic operating system, which Pugh says
improves access to the most used features on a device.
SKINS AND FORKS
Indeed, such skins are an increasingly popular way for
handset makers to differentiate their devices from those of
competitors. Huawei on Thursday unveiled its own
'Emotion UI' skin which it said will give consumers "one more
reason to choose a Huawei smartphone over another brand's." It's
not just for the big boys: Meizu, a small Chinese smartphone
maker, has gained a cult following with its quirky customization
of Android that once earned the ire of Steve Jobs, but is now
fending off its own copycats.
But taking this route is not without its problems.
For one thing, skins are usually just that: a surface layer
that users either love or hate, and which quickly peels away to
the standard Android interface that is little different whether
the device costs $500 or $50. And while the goal is to
differentiate, they can end up pushing the Android interface
into more closely resembling Apple's own iOS. Indeed, Apple
presented slides at the trial alleging that Samsung's tweaks to
the home screen on 13 devices made it mimic that of the iPhone.
The jury agreed.
Some makers have already taken note. Meizu, the Chinese
manufacturer, was happy when the home screen of one of its
models was cited in court by Apple as an example of not
infringing on its design patents, but the Chinese firm has
nevertheless "modified some aspects of our user experience" for
future products, according to the Zhuhai-based company's product
director Yang Yan.
Still, in the longer run innovation needs to go beyond mere
tweaking, argues Brandon Edwards, Shanghai-based colleague of
Pugh. He believes more manufacturers will follow Amazon's
path of taking Android in their own direction with the
Kindle Fire, effectively parting company with Google.
Such so-called forks are likely to appeal to device makers
beyond phones, Edwards says. Clients have been talking to frog
about embedding technology into smart systems, cars and
healthcare, and those devices could well be running Android.
DESIGN VALUE
Innovation in smartphones, meanwhile, is likely to move
beyond form factor and apps to how they interact with their
surroundings, says Pugh. Expect to see smartphones better
controlled by voice and gesture, moving beyond the restriction
of the device's shape and touchscreen in the next year or so.
The most significant outcome of the Apple Samsung spat,
however, may be that design is no longer merely an afterthought.
There may have been a lot of different shaped devices in the
pre-iPhone world, but that doesn't mean they offered consumers a
better user experience, says Pugh. "All this confirms that there
is a monetary value to design," he says.
"In the past, they were competing on speed and the
technology base itself. Those things are now relatively
normalized and design is really defining the device and the
device experience."