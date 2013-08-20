By Jeremy Wagstaff and Clare Jim
| SINGAPORE/TAIPEI
SINGAPORE/TAIPEI Aug 21 Now in his tenth year
as CEO of HTC Corp, Peter Chou is lauded as the
architect of the Taiwanese firm's award-winning smartphones. But
as the company's fortunes have dived, some insiders say he's now
an obstacle to any revival.
Rocked by internal feuding and executive exits, and
positioned at the high-end of a smartphone market that is close
to saturation, HTC has seen its market share slump to below 5
percent from around a quarter five years ago; its stock price is
at 8-year lows, and it has warned it could make a first
operating loss this quarter.
Reuters interviewed a dozen former and current HTC
executives who said Chou's abrasive management style and weak
strategic vision play their part in the company's decline,
which has coincided with the success of Apple Inc's
iPhone and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy phones.
Chou has said publicly he has no intention to stand down,
and executives - none of whom wanted to be named because of the
sensitive nature of the issue - said HTC has no clear internal
successor. "Part of the weakness is there is no obvious
successor, and that's not been good for morale," one said.
Chou declined to be interviewed for this article, but in
response to Reuters queries, the company said: "HTC's board and
broad employee base remain committed to Peter Chou's leadership.
The (flagship) HTC One product family - which has been met with
accolades by media and consumers alike - was a result of Peter's
vision and leadership, and speaks for itself."
OBSESSIVE EYE
Born in Myanmar but educated as an electrical engineer in
Taiwan, Chou joined HTC from Digital Equipment Corp (DEC) in
1997. Colleagues describe him as a perfectionist with an
obsessive eye for materials and hardware design. Staff would
deliver trays of prototype phones for him to inspect and pore
over, spinning them to check for balance and running his fingers
across the bevelled edges and joints. Phones would pile up on
his desk, sometimes spilling onto the floor.
That attention to detail and Chou's willingness to make
decisions on the fly helped build a culture within HTC of moving
quickly to address market demands.
At an offsite meeting two years ago, for example, the HTC
team realised it needed another device for its portfolio. Chou
quickly drew some sketches on a whiteboard, recalled one of
those present, and soon had the outlines of a device, its price
point, and a launch date - just three months away. Most
manufacturers would need up to 18 months for a similar project,
yet the Sensation XL appeared on schedule, and to rave reviews.
"Having the ability to just tear up a plan and say, OK, this
is the new thing and we're going to get it done fast. That's
Peter," said another former senior foreign executive.
This shoot-from-the-hip approach served HTC well when the
market was growing fast. Shortening the time to market meant HTC
could alter plans at the last minute to take advantage of new
or cheaper parts. But, as the market has matured, making it
harder for handset makers to differentiate their products, the
approach has left HTC vulnerable. Locking in the supply of more
advanced components and materials to make products stand out
requires more foresight and planning than HTC currently allows,
former executives say.
"The weak point is they don't really have a long term
strategy," said one. "It used to be a strength, and now is
becoming a weak point as they don't have a clear direction
going forward."
HTC's second-quarter net profit was well below forecasts
even after resolving component shortages that hit its HTC One
phone, and the company has said current quarter
revenue could fall by as much as 30 percent from the previous
quarter. HTC shares trade at around a tenth of
their 2011 peak.
MANAGEMENT STYLE
Just three years ago, HTC was shipping 25 million
smartphones a year and Chou led a huge expansion, bringing in
foreign executives from Sony Ericsson, Apple, Motorola and
Microsoft as he sought to take on Apple by doubling
HTC's shipments.
HTC was named Device Manufacturer of the Year at the world
Mobile Congress in February 2011 and its market value topped
that of rivals Research In Motion, now BlackBerry Ltd,
and Nokia. Chou ordered champagne to celebrate.
But as Apple and Samsung reigned supreme, HTC's annual
shipments never reached that 50 million level, and by the end of
last year HTC had dropped to 10th among global smartphone
makers.
The HTC One, and earlier so-called 'hero' handsets from HTC,
have won wide praise. The problem has been selling them.
Executives say HTC's failure to hit sales targets was at
least partly down to Chou's management style. After hiring a
slew of foreign executives, he fell short on promises to senior
staff to foster a more open culture and cede sufficient
authority. He openly berated managers and overrode their
decisions, often with little discussion.
Such an atmosphere, executives said, damaged morale and left
managers uncertain of their roles. Chou kept his sales, product,
marketing and design executives separate and, in some cases,
created parallel teams doing the same thing. He didn't hold
meetings of executives of the different departments to iron out
problems even as HTC's performance wilted. "There's a culture in
HTC not to discuss numbers at senior management meetings," said
one former executive. "Those discussions tend to become hard or
ugly, but if you don't solve it, it becomes bigger."
OLD GUARD
Chou's difficulty in developing a durable global brand of
handsets and building an ecosystem of apps and services around
it raise questions about how HTC can recover under his
leadership at a time when high-end smartphone sales growth is
slowing.
"With intensifying competition from other top-tier players
and the entrance of lower-tier players, we think a long-term
margin downtrend is inevitable," SinoPac wrote in a recent note.
Many of the foreign hires have now quit, and HTC's old guard
has re-established charge, running nearly all operations except
design from Taipei. That, say those both inside and outside the
company, is a mixed blessing.
While leadership tensions may have eased, some warn that
concentrating global marketing in Taiwan will create a
one-size-fits-all, local approach that won't help HTC grow
globally. "What works in Taiwan is different from other
markets," said one of the former executives. Chief Marketing
Officer Benjamin Ho defended the move, saying in a recent
interview with Reuters that it made sense to centralise
key functions, but that HTC was "not forgetting that we know
we're an international brand."
Even his fiercest critics agree Chou remains the heart of
the company and say it's hard to imagine HTC coming up with
great devices without him.
As it seeks to turn around its fortunes, HTC has launched
cheaper phones in China, and brought out a smaller, cheaper
version of its flagship phone, the One Mini. It
is trying to revive its U.S. business by working more closely
with operators and forming a new operations team.
HTC has also signed up "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr,
whose own turnaround story - from jail and drug rehabilitation
over a decade ago - is an "inspiration", says Ho. As part of
HTC's around $1 billion annual marketing spend, the first
advertisements featuring Downey appeared last week.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)