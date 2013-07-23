By Jeremy Wagstaff and Lee Chyen Yee
SINGAPORE, July 23 After five years of explosive
growth sales of high-end smartphones have hit a plateau and the
$2 trillion industry - telecom carriers, handset makers and
content providers - is buckling up for a bumpier ride as growth
shifts to emerging markets, primarily in Asia.
While carrier subsidies have helped drive sales of high-end
devices in mature markets, the next growth chapter will be in
emerging markets where cost-conscious users demand cheaper
gadgets and cheaper access to cheaper services.
This year, the number of mobile Internet users in the
developing world will overtake those in the developed world for
the first time - growing 27 times since 2007, compared to the
developed world's fourfold growth, according to estimates from
the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).
"The centre of gravity in the mobile ecosystem is likely to
shift from the United States and Western Europe toward Asia,"
Mary Ellen Gordon, director at mobile advertiser Flurry Inc,
said in an emailed interview.
That shift is a challenge to profit margins at the likes of
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics, which
together sell half of the world's smartphones. Both companies
announce quarterly results this week.
Samsung has indicated its second-quarter operating profit
will fall short of estimates as demand for high-end smartphones
slows. Apple is also exploring cheaper iPhone
models that come in different colours to tap the mass segment,
sources have said.
Neither faces any kind of crisis. But, industry experts say,
many users in mature markets who want a smartphone already have
one. European smartphone shipments grew 12 percent in
January-March from a year ago, the slowest growth since IT
research firm IDC started tracking the mobile market in 2004.
ASIA A DRIVING FORCE
Many of the new mobile users will be in Asia Pacific. The
region will this year have more mobile Internet users than
Europe and the Americas combined, the ITU predicts. And there's
plenty of room to grow: fewer than 23 in 100 in Asia are mobile
Internet users, versus 67 in Europe and 48 in the Americas.
"Asia will be the driving force of global growth for the
next two decades," says Scott Lee, head of Asia at Appsnack, a
division of U.S. based digital advertising company Exponential
Interactive.
The catch: much of this growth will come from users of
devices that are up to 10 times cheaper than those in the
developed world. Cheaper components, easy and fast access to
latest versions of Google Inc's Android operating
system, reference designs from chipmakers and falling prices of
the chipsets themselves are pushing this, says Frederick Wong, a
portfolio manager at tech-focused eFusion Investment Ltd, who
owns four smartphones.
China, the world's biggest mobile market - where only about
a fifth of its 1 billion users are on 3G - has emerged as a
fierce battleground for smartphones. Each niche has a different
local challenger: Xiaomi, for example, offers phones which could
be mistaken for iPhones at first glance, but which sell at less
than half the price of an iPhone 5.
This presents problems for the bigger players.
"Our objective is to achieve a leadership position in the
market," Lenovo Group Ltd CFO Wong Wai Ming told
Reuters recently, "and therefore only being involved in a
certain price range will not enable us to achieve that."
Even more cut-throat is India, the world's second largest
mobile market, where the price of a low-end Android phone has
halved in the past year to about $50, says Sameer Singh,
Hyderabad-based analyst at BitChemy Ventures. By next year, he
reckons prices will drop another $20, undercutting feature
phones from Nokia and Samsung.
As the price points fall, more users will adopt smarter
devices. Between now and 2017, eMarketer estimates China and
India will account for more than 28 percent of new smartphone
subscribers. India's share of the world's smartphone subscribers
will triple.
MOVING AWAY FROM HIGH-BROW
This is already challenging existing players. Samsung, for
one, is being squeezed at both ends of the market. While rivals
at the lower end say it has cut prices on some models on a
quarterly basis, others are challenging it at the high end with
cheaper handsets with more or less the same specifications.
Indian handset maker Micromax, for example, this month
released its Canvas 4 phone with features comparable to
Samsung's Galaxy S3 and Note 2, but at up to half the price.
"It's very hard for a company like Samsung to compete with these
guys," noted Singh.
It's not just the prices of phones that are dropping. Tablet
prices are actually falling at a faster rate creating across the
region what Singh calls "a whole new category of Internet user."
Demand for tablets in the Philippines, for example, grew
fourfold in the past year, according to consultancy GfK; prices
across Southeast Asia during that period fell by a quarter.
Talmon Marco, CEO of Internet phone and messaging service
Viber, says the shift from a standard phone to even the most
basic device running operating systems like Android is like
"moving from a great bicycle to an old leaking 1970s car. That
car can still take you from New York to Chicago in a couple of
days. The bicycle never will."
Whatever the quality of hardware or connection, a smartphone
or tablet shares the same DNA - user interface, apps and access
to an online store - which stimulates higher usage, Marco says.
"The spike in usage seems to happen when the user moves to a
smartphone - any smartphone," he said. "These users are by far
more active than users on a feature phone." Viber is seeing its
fastest growth and highest usage in Vietnam, Pakistan, Myanmar
and many African countries.
HOT APPS, ONLINE SHOWS
What's surprising those behind the services that ride on top
of these networks is the speed of take-up - even if the networks
aren't that good. In India, for example, 3G coverage is spotty
and largely confined to bigger cities, said BitChemy's Singh.
When serial entrepreneur S. Mohan co-founded Bollywood
streaming site Spuul in Singapore, for example, he expected
India to be about five years behind the diaspora in more
developed countries in using the service. "I was surprised by
the timing in India," Mohan said. "I was told it would take
longer to become aware about streaming, that there wouldn't be
enough WiFi or 3G. But I found that if you have a smart device
you were hungry for content."
In China, it's services like Tencent Holdings'
chat platform WeChat, which has more than 300 million users,
American Idol-like shows such as The Voice of China and games
like online mahjong which are spurring demand.
But bottlenecks remain.
Poor network coverage or the high cost of 3G access relative
to phone and SMS services still hold many users back. Last year,
according to market research firm Euromonitor, 62 percent of all
mobile phones sold in China were smartphones, but only 16
percent of subscribers had access to a mobile Internet
connection.
The three carriers - China Mobile, China Unicom
and China Telecom - typically dole out
billions of dollars of handset subsidies to entice users to
subscribe to their networks, dragging down profit margins.
Elsewhere, operators in the Philippines are experimenting
with subsidies at the lower end, while in India the handset
makers are trying to stimulate smartphone adoption. Apple offers
installment plans for its iPhone, while Micromax bundles several
free months of data together with a handset.
As the industry matures, phone and tablet makers will have
to settle for smaller margins and lower prices, says Joe Nguyen,
Singapore-based analyst at Internet metrics company comScore.
"At the end of the day these are utility devices much like
the PC was."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)