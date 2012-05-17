May 17 SMART Technologies Inc
posted a fourth-quarter loss as it sold fewer interactive
displays, and forecast dim prospects for 2013 citing uncertainty
in education markets.
The company, which makes digital whiteboards, said it
expects lower adjusted net income for 2013 and revenue "to
decline at a slightly higher rate than fiscal 2012."
SMART lost $2.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the
quarter, compared with net profit of $7.6 million, or 6 cents
per share, a year ago.
Adjusted net loss was 4 cents per share, compared with a
profit of 1 cent per share.
Revenue fell 11.5 percent to $148 million. The company sold
81,716 interactive display units, down from last year's 86,717.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.98 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange and at $1.95 on the Nasdaq.