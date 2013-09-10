(Clarifies role of Filip Technologies in paragraphs 24-25)
By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The smartwatch could be as
revolutionary as the smartphone - an intelligent device on our
wrist that connects our bodies to data and us to the world - but
only a handful of companies have the heft and vision to be able
to pull it off.
It's not through lack of trying. Watchmakers and others have
been adding calculators, calendars and wireless data connections
to wrist-straps for at least 30 years.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is having another go
on Wednesday, when it launches the Galaxy Gear in Berlin, but a
source familiar with the matter said that the smartwatch device
would be no game changer - more of a fashion accessory than an
effort to redefine the genre.
Sony Corp is also launching a modest update of its
Android-compatible SmartWatch, while heavyweights Apple Inc
and Google Inc have shown tentative signs of
interest in developing such technology.
The market potential, cheerleaders say, is vast. Leveraging
advances in voice technology, biometrics, communications, cloud
storage and power consumption, smartwatches and other wearable
devices could be a $50 billion market by 2017, according to
Credit Suisse.
"Look at the way we experience mobile communication today -
this is not the end point," said Andrew Sheehy, chief analyst at
British-based consultancy Generator Research, pointing to the
awkwardness with which most of us clasp the handset to our ear,
remove it from our pockets to read messages, or tap in
appointments and emails.
"If you look at the phone today, it's important to ask: is
this as good as it gets?"
Wearable devices such as smartwatches or digital eyewear,
the argument goes, could take over many of the more cumbersome
functions of a smartphone while also adding functions we can so
far only dream of.
By tapping into sensors around the body, on objects and in
other devices, they could offer what Plantronics, a headset
maker, calls "contextual intelligence", harvesting data to
create "a highly personalized experience in real-time",
according to Joe Burton, the company's CTO.
ADVANCES IN TECHNOLOGY
Driving this optimism are advances in technology, and a more
sophisticated audience already familiar with smartphones, apps,
and wireless communication protocols such as Bluetooth.
The prices and size of sensors have fallen rapidly - making
them a feature of many smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S4 has
nine, according to a report on wearable technology by Credit
Suisse.
An addition to Bluetooth, for example, uses much less energy
and can push and pull data to a watch via the mobile phone, says
Paul Williamson of CSR plc, a maker of such so-called Bluetooth
Smart chips.
With the technology now integrated into devices running the
latest versions of Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating
systems, "smartwatches can render data from any of the
applications that are running on your smartphone", Williamson
said.
Smartwatches like the Magellan Echo, for example, can stream
data wirelessly from a range of third party fitness apps on a
smartphone, without requiring frequent recharges.
Tim Ensor, head of connected devices at British-based
Cambridge Consultants, which advises companies and develops new
technologies, called the adoption of Bluetooth Smart "a real
game-changer".
But so far wearables have remained a niche for early
adopters, such as fans of Pebble Technology's crowd-funded
smartwatch, which has sold 100,000 units since its launch
earlier this year, or health and fitness enthusiasts embracing
Nike's Fuelband or Under Armour's FitBit.
And therein lies the rub, says Generator Research's Sheehy.
Most of these players have either thought too small, or lack the
heft to be able to break into the mainstream.
That not only means having capital and resources, but being
able to build on existing expertise in hardware, software, cloud
and processing data.
"This is tough technology," he says. "The number of
companies who can do this are very few and far between."
HURDLES REMAIN
First there are remaining technological hurdles, such as
powering the devices. Batteries will need to be 5-10 times
smaller than those in smartphones, says Cosmin Laslau, mobile
energy analyst at Lux Research, requiring innovation in cell
materials such as silicon anodes and packaging - such as Apple's
work on flexible batteries.
Then there is a need for better displays. Both Apple and
Samsung have been working on curved glass - Samsung is investing
more than $6 billion on displays this year alone, and is
planning to launch a curved mobile device later this year,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
There's also the fact that wearing a device is not quite the
same as carrying one.
For one thing it has to be stylish, says Gartner research
director Angela McIntyre.
Filip Technologies spent three years working on a watch to
make it acceptable for the kids who would wear it and their
parents who would use it to track and communicate with their
offspring via a smartphone.
"Consumers need to develop a more personal relationship with
a wearable computing device than they would otherwise with a
handheld device," said CEO Jonathan Peachey, who joined the
company in July.
Key to this is the interface, says Thad Starner, Professor
of Computing at Georgia Institute of Technology, whose
pioneering work with wearable computers led to him be a
technical lead for Google Glass.
Developing a mobile interface for wristwatches and heads-up
displays requires lots of experimentation, he says. The best
way, he adds, is to build "living laboratories" where more and
more people use them in everyday life.
"The most important thing, right now, is to reduce the time
between the user's intention to perform a task and the user's
action to complete that task."
His other projects point to the possibilities: a contraption
that lets him answer students' text messages by voice while
wandering across campus and a gesture interface that understands
sign language.
DO I NEED IT?
But even if those hurdles are overcome, just how useful is a
wearable device going to be? "Finding a role or a use for
wearable electronics is the central question facing the industry
today," says Mykola Golovko, an analyst at Euromonitor.
Right now the most appealing prospects are as a "slave" to
the smartphone or tablet, where the wearable devices collects
data from the user's body or environment and relays it to the
smartphone. The smartphone acts as a gateway to the Internet to
process this information and merge it with other data before
feeding it back to the device.
"In this world the role of the smartwatch is not to replace
the phone but to keep the data feed going and make it even more
accessible," says Rob Milner, technical leader of smart systems
at Cambridge Consultants.
But this is not going to be everyone's cup of tea.
"The multi-sensor combo packages and low-power wireless
chips are available," says Shane Walker, an analyst at IHS, "now
the data created from this pairing needs to be made compelling
and useful."
CRACKING THE NUT
Which means that whoever cracks the nut of a mass market
wearable device is less likely to be a pure hardware maker than
a broader-based company.
"You can call me a smartwatch sceptic," says Sarah Rotman
Epps, an analyst at Forrester. "I don't see that any vendor,
with the possible exception of Apple, can make smartwatches a
mainstream success."
Speculation aside, Apple has kept its cards close to its
chest. CEO Tim Cook has called the wrist "interesting" and Apple
has registered the trademark iWatch in Japan. Several Apple
patents point to wrist-worn devices.
And Google has staked a claim in wearables with its Google
Glass, spectacles that include a small visual display. It bought
start-up WIMM Labs, which had launched a smartwatch in 2011,
and has demonstrated the power of contextual information with
Google Now, which mines users' emails, location and other data
to provide a personalised stream of data.
Other possible players, says Generation Research's Sheehy,
include Microsoft Corp, Yahoo Inc.
"If Samsung or Google succeeded at this and Apple failed at
this level, it would really be a handing over of the baton," he
said.
If the Galaxy Gear is the first salvo, Apple has little to
fear. After two earlier wrist-phone flops in 1999 and 2009,
Samsung is taking a cautious approach with its latest version of
the smartwatch, according to the source familiar with Samsung's
thinking.
"Samsung is trying to say that it is not following but
jumping into it ahead of its key rival, ie Apple," he said.
"They are simply dipping their toes into the market as they
don't want to take big risks with a costly bet on the new
unproven category yet."
(Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Alex
Richardson)