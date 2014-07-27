ZURICH, July 27 Swatch plans to equip
its Swatch Touch line of plastic watches with electronic
functions to measure personal fitness, in a bid to tap into the
market for wearable gadgets, the company's chief executive told
a newspaper.
He made his remarks several days after the firm denied
working with Apple on a smartwatch project.
"Beginning in 2015, we will integrate fitness functions into
Swatch Touch," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek told Sunday's
Neue Zuercher Zeitung am Sonntag, a Swiss weekly.
"It will remain a watch, but will have all today's usual
functions to monitor physical fitness."
Swatch has in past rejected partnerships over smartwatches
and voiced concern about being reliant on software and
applications from other companies. Hayek told the newspaper the
company would use its own electronic components to ramp up the
Swatch brand Touch.
The Swatch Touch model is a touch-screen wristwatch launched
in 2011 with a limited range of functions including time, alarm,
chronograph, and date.
Like most Swiss luxury watchmakers Swatch has hesitated to
jump on the bandwagon for wearables device with interactive
functions.
A spokeswoman for Swatch was not immediately available for
comment.
