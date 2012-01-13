* No outlook due to regulatory changes, euro zone crisis

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar company, said it was unable to give an outlook for the ongoing financial year, blaming regulatory changes in key markets and the euro zone debt crisis.

"We can therefore provide no sales and earnings forecast at this point for the current fiscal year," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement, adding that the euro zone debt crisis is curtailing investments into solar power.

Shares in the company -- which posted preliminary sales for 2011 reached about 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of more than 240 million -- extended losses and were down 6.1 percent by 0907 GMT.

The company had previously guided for 2011 sales of 1.5-1.7 billion euros and EBIT of 220-300 million. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)