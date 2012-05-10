FRANKFURT May 10 SMA Solar, Germany's
No.1 solar company, posted slightly lower than expected
operating earnings for the first quarter, confirming its margins
would narrow this year due to increased competition in the
market for solar inverters.
"The SMA managing board anticipates falling demand in many
European markets. It is too soon to tell whether the
photovoltaic markets in America and Asia can compensate for this
slowdown," it said in a statement on Thursday.
The company said first-quarter earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) reached 42.8 million euros ($55.4 million), compared
with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 45.4 million.
It expects an EBIT margin of 5-10 percent in 2012.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)