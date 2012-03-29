FRANKFURT, March 29 SMA Solar, Germany's top solar company, more than halved its dividend and posted profits below expectations for 2011, considered the worst year for the industry, as collapsing solar equipment prices have driven some peers out of business.

SMA - also the world's largest maker of solar inverters - said on Thursday it would propose a dividend of 1.30 euros ($1.73) per share for 2011, following a payout of 3.00 euros per share for 2010.

Analysts had, on average, expected a dividend of 1.76 euros per share.

Earlier this month SMA forecast 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros, a drop of up to 29 percent from 2011 levels, while its EBIT margin narrow to 5-10 percent, compared with about 14 percent last year.

The company said net profit reached 166 million euros, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 240 million, both below the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)