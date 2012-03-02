* Expects 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros
* Sees 2012 EBIT margin at 5-10 percent
* Shares down 5.1 percent
FRANKFURT, March 2 - SMA Solar, Germany's
top solar company, forecast sales and operating margins will
fall significantly in 2012, blaming the German government's
March 9 decision to slash state-mandated incentives for
photovoltaic electricity.
"The managing board believes that the radical reduction in
subsidies, particularly in Germany, will lead to lower demand
for medium to large-scale photovoltaic plants," SMA said in a
statement on Friday.
Shares slipped 5.1 percent to 35.70 euros by 1255 GMT,
compared with a 0.1 percent decline by the German technology
index.
The government wants to reduce the expansion of solar power
after Germany added a record 7,500 megawatts in capacity in 2011
to bring its total to 25,000 megawatts, nearly as much as the
rest of the world combined.
"At the moment, it cannot be predicted whether Asian and
American markets can fully compensate for the decline," SMA
added.
SMA said it expects 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros
($1.6-2.0 billion), compared with about 1.7 billion euros in
2011, which would be a drop of as much as 29 percent.
This compares with a StarMine consensus of 1.48 billion
euros in sales for this year.
SMA is the world's largest maker of solar inverters, a key
component in solar installations converting electricity
generated from panels into a form which can be fed into an
electricity grid.
The company also said it saw the margin for earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) narrowing to 5-10 percent this year,
from at least 14 percent posted in 2011, based on preliminary
results.
According to Starmine, analysts on average see the EBIT
margin for 2012 at 12.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
