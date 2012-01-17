SINGAPORE Jan 17 China's Boer Power Holdings on Tuesday withdrew its takeover offer for Singapore electric equipment maker SMB United Ltd, leaving Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co as the only bidder.

In December last year, Osaki offered to buy SMB in a deal valued around S$205 million ($158.1 million). Osaki's offer of S$0.40 per SMB share was 25 percent higher than Boer's bid of S$0.32. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)