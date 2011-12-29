SINGAPORE Dec 29 Shares of Singapore electric equipment maker SMB United Ltd surged on Thursday after Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co made an offer to buy the company that trumped an earlier bid by China's Boer Power Holdings.

At 0100 GMT, SMB shares were up 9.6 percent at S$0.40, matching Osaki's offer price. Some 4.8 million SMB shares were traded, more than triple the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Osaki offered S$0.40 per SMB share in a deal that values the Singapore firm around S$196 million, higher than Boer's bid of S$0.32 a share.

Additional money may also be spent in connection with SMB's stock options, which could raise the total cost of the acquisition to S$205 million ($158 million). ($1 = 1.2980 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)