TOKYO Oct 2 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp (SMBC) is buying 35 percent stakes in two Indonesian
vehicle financing firms for about 40 billion yen ($333 million),
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, betting on
rising incomes in the Southeast Asian nation boosting vehicle
ownership.
SMBC is buying a 35.1 percent stake each in PT Oto
Multiartha and PT Summit Oto Finance, auto and motorbike finance
companies owned wholly by Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp
, the sources told Reuters on Friday. The sources
declined to be identified before an official announcement.
The deal, which is pending Indonesian regulators' approval,
will mark SMBC's biggest investment in a non-bank financial
businesses in Asia outside of its home market.
SMBC is the core commercial banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender, and
it sees opportunities in Asia to tap demand among an emerging
middle class to buy big-ticket durable goods on credit.
SMBC and Sumitomo Corp declined to comment. The companies
are not related, even though they share the same name.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, has been hurt
by low commodities prices, and its automobile and motorbike
industry has been suffering poor sales this year, prompting the
central bank in June to ease regulations on minimum downpayments
for car and motorcycle loans.
But longer-term, SMBC remains optimistic about the country's
growth prospects and hopes to lure customers of the auto and
motorbike finance companies to its other services such as
consumer finance and credit cards, the sources said.
($1 = 120.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)