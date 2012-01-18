TOKYO/NEW YORK Jan 18 Sumitomo Mitsui
Finance Group's (SMFG) securities arm said on Wednesday
it would invest $93 million in boutique investment bank Moelis &
Co, boosting its cross-border advisory services while giving the
U.S. bank a foothold in Japan.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will hold about 5 percent in
Moelis, valuing the U.S. bank at about $1.9 billion, more than
publicly traded U.S. rivals such as Greenhill & Co Inc
and Evercore Partners Inc.
The deal follows SMFG's announcement the previous day that
it is buying the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of
Scotland in a deal worth $7.3 billion.
Japan's third-largest bank and other cash-rich peers are on
a hunt for growth abroad, under pressure to diversify operations
and aided by a strong yen.
Moelis, which was founded in July 2007 by former UBS AG
investment banker Ken Moelis, has grown exponentially through
the financial crisis, hiring away scores of investment bankers
as big banks shed staff globally. Moelis now has 580 employees
and 11 offices around the world.
The agreement would allow his firm to advise SMBC Nikko's
Japanese clients in cross-border deals, and his firm's clients
to do deals in Japan, Moelis said in a conference call with
reporters in New York. It does not plan to open a separate
office there.
"It's an opportunity for us to penetrate Japan in a way that
we could never do -- in the way we are about to do with Sumitomo
and their client base," Moelis said.
He added that he liked his company being private, denying
speculation that the firm was considering an initial public
offering.