BRIEF-Candelaria Mining names Curtis Turner as CEO
* Candelaria Mining announces additions to senior management team
TOKYO Jan 18 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Group's securities arm on Wednesday said it would invest $93 million in New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co, to shore up its cross-border advisory services.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and parent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking will take a roughly 5 percent stake in Moelis & Co through the non-exclusive deal.
Moelis was founded in 2007 by former UBS banker Ken Moelis and a number of partners. It now has almost 600 employees and provides financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services.
* Candelaria Mining announces additions to senior management team
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.