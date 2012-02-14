HONG KONG/TOKYO Feb 14 Talks between Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) and WestLB over the sale of the German bank's corporate lending business have collapsed mainly due to differences over valuations, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SMBC had submitted a final bid earlier in February which landed short of the expectations of WestLB's owners -- regional savings banks and the German state of North Rhine Westphalia.

SMBC, a unit of Japan's third-biggest bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, was the only bidder left in the auction after other suitors, including HSBC plc, dropped out of the process.

The Japanese bank could still negotiate privately with WestLB's staff and hire a small number of them, adding to its global headcount in corporate lending business, one of the sources said.

WestLB declined comment, while an SMBC spokesman could not offer an immediate comment. The sources did not wish to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Japanese lenders, backed by more than $6 billion in spare cash, have been on the lookout to scoop banking assets in Europe where the debt crisis is putting stress on businesses. .

Last month, SMFG and Sumitomo Corp bought Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft-leasing business in a deal worth $7.3 billion.

HARD SELL

The collapse of talks with SMBC comes as another sign that WestLB's assets are proving a hard sell. After receiving a bailout in the financial crisis, the European competition watchdog has asked for a sale of the lender.

While no investor could be attracted to bid for the whole bank, the bank has also had little luck divesting pieces. In December, a planned sale of real estate finance affiliate Westimmo to private equity group Apollo failed.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest public sector bank, is being split into three main parts. A "bad bank" known as Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) has already been set up. Shortly, a unit will be created that specialises in services and portfolio management (SPM-Bank) and will help EAA wind down assets.

Additionally, a so-called Verbundbank catering to savings banks will be created out of some WestLB assets. This Verbundbank will then -- together with lending activities to large corporate customers -- be absorbed by savings-bank-owned rival Helaba.