TOKYO, June 16 SMBC Aviation Capital, an aircraft leasing company under the umbrella of Japan's Sumitomo Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Corp, plans to buy 10 Boeing Co planes worth $1 billion at list prices, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The purchase of the 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes will be announced at the ongoing Paris Airshow, the newspaper said without citing sources. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)