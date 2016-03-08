PARIS, March 8 French firm SMCP, the company behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, said on Tuesday that it had submitted documents to financial regulator AMF that open the way for a possible stock market listing.

The company, which is controlled by private equity firm KKR , also said it was confident of further growth after 2015 sales rose 33 percent to 675 million euros ($744 million).

Chief Executive Daniel Lalonde said registering its reference document with the AMF marked "the first preliminary step toward a potential IPO (initial public offering)".

"We are confident that we will continue pursuing profitable growth, via both organic growth and the expansion of our network across our key markets, with the ambition to become a global leader in accessible luxury," Lalonde said in a statement.

Sources close to the matter have previously said SMCP could be valued at more than 1 billion euros.

