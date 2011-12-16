Dec 16 Cash-strapped small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in an eastern Chinese city are
struggling to survive in the face of financing restrictions, the
state Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a Bureau of Statistics
survey.
More than half of 192 enterprises surveyed in Hefei, in the
eastern province of Anhui, are reeling from high loan interest
rates and difficulty borrowing, in addition to rising costs, the
report said.
Of 132 SMEs that applied for 3.49 billion yuan of
credit($547.58 million), only 2.693 billion yuan ($422.53
million) were awarded loans, the survey said.
SMEs, which make up the bulk of China's economic engine,
have also been hit by the credit crunch in the eastern city of
Wenzhou, where the heads of at least 80 companies have gone into
hiding after defaulting on loans.
The credit crunch is spreading among small companies that
generate about 75 percent of China's jobs a year after Beijing
kicked off a monetary tightening campaign to fight inflation
that is fanning fears of a hard landing in the world's
second-largest economy.
Small companies say they urgently need official credit as
many have been forced into the informal loan market, where
annual rates of interest can exceed 100 percent -- more than 15
times China's benchmark lending rate.
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Sisi Tang in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)