(Corrects definition of Autumn Capital in headline and second
paragraph)
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Nov 15 Cash-strapped European
small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have a new channel to
access funding after an online platform for private company
shares opened up to European investors for the first time.
Swiss tech firm LPO Ventures, which has a website for
fledgling European firms seeking investment, has partnered with
the UK regulated fund advisor Autumn Capital to extend its
FirstPEX offering out of Switzerland to the UK and Europe.
"This gives European investors the chance to participate in
the exciting opportunities of investing in fast-growing private
companies that the platform offers," Patrick Gruhn, the Chief
Executive of LPO Ventures, said in an emailed statement.
FirstPEX said it has over 100 European companies and
investors but the investor segment has until now been limited to
Swiss entities.
The firms feel that opening up to non-Swiss investors will
boost investment and therefore attract more small and medium
sized firms from across the region.
Kevin Cook, the founding partner of Autumn Capital Partners,
said FirstPEX has the potential to be Europe's answer to
SecondMarket and SharesPost, the popular United States-based
platforms linking investors and smaller firms.
"Given the lack of European initial public offering (IPO)
culture among mid-sized business and the extreme contractions in
European banking activity, the potential could be actually
greater," said Cook.
Europe's cash-strapped banks have reined in their lending to
fledgling firms this year and European IPO activity has
virtually dried up since the summer amid ongoing economic
uncertainty.