TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Thursday it will acquire U.S. rail car leasing business Flagship Rail Services LLC from a fund managed by Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

The fund, Perella Weinberg Asset Based Value strategy, had bought the rail car leasing business from American International Group in 2011.

Reuters reported in September that Perella Weinberg was looking to sell Flagship Rail Services.