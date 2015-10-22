TOKYO Oct 22 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc (SMFG) is planning to book an impairment loss of
around 60 billion yen ($500 million) on its 40 percent stake in
Indonesian lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN)
, sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets will book the loss
for the April-September period after shares of BTPN fell sharply
this year along with Indonesia's broader market, said the
sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
An SMFG spokesman declined to comment, saying the bank is
still in the process of compiling its earnings results. It is
scheduled to announce half-year results on Nov. 13.
($1 = 119.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)