TOKYO May 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
(SMFG), Japan's No. 3 lender, said on Thursday it will
adopt a western-style board structure that gives more power to
outside directors as part of measures aimed at improving
corporate governance.
Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to attract more
foreign money into Tokyo's markets, Japanese companies are under
growing pressure to be more responsive to shareholders, and
regulators have been pushing them to install more independent
directors.
SMFG's bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Mizuho Financial Group have already adopted such
board structures.
SMFG said it plans to change its board structure after its
annual shareholders' meeting next year. In the new structure,
outside directors have a bigger say in matters such as
nominating management.
Japanese banks have long been suffering from a weak lending
business under an ultra-low interest rate environment, which has
been made worse by the Bank of Japan's decision to introduce a
negative interest rate policy earlier this year.
To counter the effects of that and to beef up its
non-banking operations, SMFG said it will combine its two
brokerages - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SMBC Friend
Securities Co - in January 2018. Reuters reported the planned
merger of the two last month.
It also said it plans to raise its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui
Asset Management Co to 60 percent from the current 40 percent by
buying shares from its joint venture partners.
