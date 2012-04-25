TOKYO, April 25 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal to buy a 24
percent stake in mid-sized Chinese asset management firm China
Post & Capital Fund Management.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a core unit of Japan's
third-largest lender by assets, will purchase the holding in the
asset manager from its third and smallest shareholder, Beijing
Changan Group, the bank said in a statement.
The lender did not disclose the terms of the deal but
sources had said earlier it was likely to be around 10 billion
yen ($123 million).
China Post & Capital Fund Management has about 25.1 billion
yuan ($4 billion) under management, ranking around 30th among
about 70 asset management firms in the country.
($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen)
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sugita Katyal)