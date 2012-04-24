TOKYO, April 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
will buy a 24 percent stake in a mid-sized Chinese
asset management firm for around $125 million, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that would be its
first foray in China's wealth management market.
Foreign asset managers are betting China's strong economic
growth and growing ranks of middle class will in the long run
boost demand for wealth management services. The nation's mutual
fund industry, however, shrank 12 percent last year amid a stock
market slump.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a core unit of Japan's
third-largest lender by assets, will purchase the holding in
Beijing-based China Post & Capital Fund Management Co from its
third and smallest shareholder, Beijing Changan Group, the
sources said.
The deal has received regulatory approval, they added.
China Post Fund was established in 2006 and Capital
Securities and China Post Group, the country's biggest postal
service provider, are major shareholders.
SMFG is hoping the deal will also lead to money management
demand from pension funds and is looking at selling Chinese
investment products in Japan through Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management and other units, the sources said.
Of China's 66 fund management firms, more than half are
Sino-foreign ventures, and the market is luring more entrants.
SMFG is the third Japanese company to invest in a Chinese
fund house. Rival Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and
Nikko Asset Management already have stakes in Chinese fund
ventures.
Foreign stakes in a Chinese fund venture are capped at 49
percent.
($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse)