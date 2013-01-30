TOKYO Jan 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) reported a 34 percent gain in net profit for the nine months ended in December, helped by a year-end rally in Japanese stocks that gave its equity portfolio a boost.

Net profit rose to 550.4 billion yen ($6.1 billion) from 411 billion a year earlier, Japan's third-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday. The bank provides nine-months figures only.

SMFG is the first among Japan's top three lenders to report financial results for the period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc will announce its earnings on Thursday and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Friday.

Shares of SMFG gained 28 percent in the final three months of 2012, outperforming a 17 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 90.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ryan Woo)