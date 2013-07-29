* SMFG Q1 net profit Y288.33 bln vs Y117.84 bln year earlier
* Keeps FY net profit f'cast at Y580 bln vs consensus Y623.8
bln
* Boost from stock rally makes up for lower bond trading
gains
* Loans rise more slowly y/y at domestic business than
overseas
TOKYO, July 29 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc said on Monday that its quarterly net profit more
than doubled as a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value
of the bank's equity investments and boosted profit at its
brokerage unit.
The results show that SMFG is enjoying a boost from
"Abenomics" in the stock market but suggest it may take longer
to benefit more strongly at its core domestic lending
operations, which lagged its overseas business in year-on-year
loan growth.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported a net profit
of 288.33 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for its April-June fiscal
first quarter, up from 117.84 billion yen a year earlier.
That is already about half of its forecast for full-year net
profit, which it kept at 580 billion yen. The bank's forecast is
below the average estimate of 626.5 billion yen in a poll of 17
analysts by Thomson Reuters.
SMFG is the first among the country's "megabanks" to
announce results for the latest quarter, with top lender
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and second-ranked
Mizuho Financial Group Inc scheduled to report on
Wednesday.
Early benefits of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics"
growth policies are clearest in the banks' equity portfolios,
whose values have risen thanks to a rally in Japanese stocks
since late last year. The benchmark Nikkei average ended
above 13,000 in June, compared with around 9,000 a year earlier.
SMFG also said its brokerage unit, SMBC Nikko Securities,
enjoyed an increase in profit thanks to sales of investment
trusts amid the stock rally.
That helped offset a drop in gains from bond trading at its
core commercial bank unit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC),
to 14.46 billion yen from 79.16 billion yen a year earlier.
Japan's banks expect profit from bond trading - a key source of
profit in recent years - to fall sharply this year as the
Japanese central bank emerges as a dominant buyer under its
aggressive monetary easing programme.
Overall outstanding loans at SMBC stood at 60.2 trillion yen
at end-June, up 7.7 percent from 55.9 trillion yen a year
earlier. But domestic lending rose a slower 2.2 percent to 47.5
trillion yen from 46.5 trillion yen a year earlier, with most
new lending coming at its overseas operations.
The average interest rate on lending at its main banking
unit in Japan fell to 1.45 percent in April-June from 1.55
percent from a year earlier, SMFG said, suggesting competition
between banks to offer lower rates.
Shares of SMFG have risen about 43 percent in the year to
date, outperforming a 31 percent rise in the broad Topix index.
The stock closed down 2.9 percent prior to the results on
Monday, in a market that fell more than 3 percent.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)