TOKYO Oct 4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
said on Friday its net profit is likely to have easily
beat its own forecast for the six months ended in September,
buoyed by a stock market rally fueled by expectations for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's economic growth initiatives.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets said net profit is
likely to have come at 480 billion yen ($4.9 billion) for the
first half, far above its own forecast of 290 billion yen issued
in May. The bank said the figure was preliminary and it is
scheduled to announce its official six-month results in
mid-November.
The bank said its profits were boosted after stocks rallied
from April to September, which pushed up the value of its stock
holdings. Its stock brokerage units also benefited from a surge
in investor activities. The bank also booked gains after it
released provisions set aside for potential bad loans.
The bank left intact its full-year net profit forecast at
580 billion yen.
($1 = 97.2900 Japanese yen)
