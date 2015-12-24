TOKYO Dec 25 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
is seeking to buy into the rapidly growing financial
technology sector ahead of the lifting of a ban on such
investments next year, the president of Japan's third-largest
bank said.
Koichi Miyata told Reuters Japanese banks lagged global
peers in fintech because of regulations that only allow them to
own traditional finance firms such as brokerages.
In a bid to redress that, SMFG has already started working
with fintech startups, Miyata said, without giving further
details. Larger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
and Mizuho Financial Group Inc have also said
they are seeking out similar ventures.
"There is a limit to what we can do on our own for fintech,"
Miyata said. "If they (fintech start-ups) join our group, we can
lock in all of profits we generate together."
Fintech companies offer services ranging from risk
management and data security to mobile banking and alternative
currencies, posing a threat to banks and other traditional
financial institutions.
Major global banks such as Citi and Barclays
are trying to adapt to these challenges, setting up hubs and
investing in or mentoring start-ups in the fintech sector.
Globally, investment in fintech ventures tripled to $12
billion in 2014, according to consultants Accenture.
For Japanese banks, embracing fintech could also force
changes to their corporate culture which puts more emphasis on
not making mistakes than missing out opportunities, Miyata said.
"We have to venture into a world where we cannot expect a
100 percent success rate," he added. "We have to be prepared to
accept failures to achieve success. We have to change our
mindset."
(Reporting by Miral Fahmy)