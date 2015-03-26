TOKYO, March 26 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc, Japan's third-largest bank, plans to increase the
number of outside directors on its board, joining bigger rivals
in responding to authorities' calls for improved corporate
governance.
Adding outside directors would go some way to addressing
long-standing criticism from foreign investors of what they say
is an insular corporate culture in Japan that neglects
shareholders in favour of employees and business partners,
leading to persistently low return on equity.
A common complaint from foreign investors is the perceived
tendency for Japanese companies to hoard cash instead of raising
dividends, for instance.
To attract investment and give the economy a push, the
government has recently introduced measures to improve corporate
governance and encourage companies to be more responsive to
investors. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has also decided to require
listed companies have at least two independent directors.
In a statement on Thursday, SMFG said it will raise the
number of outside directors on its 13-member board to five from
three as part of efforts to improve corporate governance,
subject to election at its annual shareholder meeting in June.
A month earlier, rival Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
said it would adopt a U.S.-style board structure which
would give outside directors more say in matters such as
executive nomination and compensation. The change is pending
approval at its annual meeting, also in June.
Japan's largest lender wants to increase its number of
outside directors on its 15-member board from five, people
familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
No. 2 lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc last year
was the first of Japan's three so-called megabanks to adopt a
U.S.-style board. The move was part of a governance overhaul
after a scandal involving loans to members of organised crime.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)