TOKYO, March 26 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest bank, plans to increase the number of outside directors on its board, joining bigger rivals in responding to authorities' calls for improved corporate governance.

Adding outside directors would go some way to addressing long-standing criticism from foreign investors of what they say is an insular corporate culture in Japan that neglects shareholders in favour of employees and business partners, leading to persistently low return on equity.

A common complaint from foreign investors is the perceived tendency for Japanese companies to hoard cash instead of raising dividends, for instance.

To attract investment and give the economy a push, the government has recently introduced measures to improve corporate governance and encourage companies to be more responsive to investors. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has also decided to require listed companies have at least two independent directors.

In a statement on Thursday, SMFG said it will raise the number of outside directors on its 13-member board to five from three as part of efforts to improve corporate governance, subject to election at its annual shareholder meeting in June.

A month earlier, rival Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it would adopt a U.S.-style board structure which would give outside directors more say in matters such as executive nomination and compensation. The change is pending approval at its annual meeting, also in June.

Japan's largest lender wants to increase its number of outside directors on its 15-member board from five, people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

No. 2 lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc last year was the first of Japan's three so-called megabanks to adopt a U.S.-style board. The move was part of a governance overhaul after a scandal involving loans to members of organised crime. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)