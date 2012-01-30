TOKYO Jan 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 20 percent fall in nine-month net profit, hurt by weak loan demand at home and higher tax costs, and kept its full-year forecast.

With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt markets and relatively little dependency on the volatile investment banking business, SMFG and rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group are seen as better positioned to push overseas by buying up assets that are being shed by their under-pressure western peers.

At the start of the financial year through March, SMFG had projected a double-digit fall in net profit, but the expected drop from the previous year's hefty bond trading gains has turned out to be relatively small and bad-loan costs have remained low.

April-December net profit fell to 411.0 billion yen ($5.4 billion) from 515.1 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full year, SMFG kept its net profit forecast at 500 billion yen, up 5 percent from the previous year and in line with an average estimate of 506.8 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SMFG shares have risen 18 percent since hitting a more than eight-year low in mid-November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has gained just 3.4 percent. MUFG has gained 6.7 percent and Mizuho 14 percent.

Mizuho is due to report its earnings on Tuesday, followed by MUFG on Wednesday. ($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ian Geoghegan)