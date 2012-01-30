TOKYO Jan 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, posted a
20 percent fall in nine-month net profit, hurt by weak loan
demand at home and higher tax costs, and kept its full-year
forecast.
With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt
markets and relatively little dependency on the volatile
investment banking business, SMFG and rivals Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group
are seen as better positioned to push overseas by
buying up assets that are being shed by their under-pressure
western peers.
At the start of the financial year through March, SMFG had
projected a double-digit fall in net profit, but the expected
drop from the previous year's hefty bond trading gains has
turned out to be relatively small and bad-loan costs have
remained low.
April-December net profit fell to 411.0 billion yen ($5.4
billion) from 515.1 billion yen a year earlier.
For the full year, SMFG kept its net profit forecast at 500
billion yen, up 5 percent from the previous year and in line
with an average estimate of 506.8 billion yen in a poll of 14
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SMFG shares have risen 18 percent since hitting a more than
eight-year low in mid-November, while the benchmark Nikkei
average has gained just 3.4 percent. MUFG has gained 6.7
percent and Mizuho 14 percent.
Mizuho is due to report its earnings on Tuesday, followed by
MUFG on Wednesday.
($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Ian Geoghegan)