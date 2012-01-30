* Oct-Dec net profit 97.2 bln yen, flat vs year earlier

* Bond trading gains help offset weak domestic lending

* SMFG, rivals seen in good position to expand overseas (Adds Graphic link)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, posted virtually flat October-December net profit growth, with gains from bond trading and lower credit costs helping offset weak domestic lending, and it kept its annual net profit forecast of 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion).

With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt markets and less dependent than others on volatile investment banking, SMFG and local rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group are better placed to push overseas by buying up assets that are being shed by their under-pressure western peers.

Earlier this month, SMFG agreed to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business in a deal worth $7.3 billion.

While SMFG and other big Japanese banks are still seeing weak demand for loans at home as corporate clients keep a tight rein on spending, there is solid growth in overseas loan balances, helped partly by a retrenchment by European rivals.

At the start of the financial year through March, SMFG projected a double-digit fall in net profits, but it has continued to see solid bond trading gains thanks to low interest rate policies taken by U.S. and Japanese governments and bad loan costs have remained low.

October-December net profit was 97.2 billion yen, versus 97.6 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from the bank's nine-month results.

For the full year, SMFG still sees net profit of 500 billion yen, up 5 percent from the previous year and just a touch below an average estimate of 506.8 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

In late-September, SMFG announced it was buying out Promise Co as part of a $2.7 billion rescue of the consumer-finance firm.

SMFG shares have risen 18 percent since hitting a more than eight-year low in mid-November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has gained just 3.4 percent. MUFG has gained 6.7 percent and Mizuho 14 percent over that same period.

SMFG closed up 0.25 percent at 2,389 yen on Monday ahead of the results.

Mizuho is due to report its earnings on Tuesday, followed by MUFG on Wednesday.

($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris Gallagher)