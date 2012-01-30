* Oct-Dec net profit 97.2 bln yen, flat vs year earlier
* Bond trading gains help offset weak domestic lending
* SMFG, rivals seen in good position to expand overseas
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, posted
virtually flat October-December net profit growth, with gains
from bond trading and lower credit costs helping offset weak
domestic lending, and it kept its annual net profit forecast of
500 billion yen ($6.5 billion).
With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt
markets and less dependent than others on volatile investment
banking, SMFG and local rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group are better
placed to push overseas by buying up assets that are being shed
by their under-pressure western peers.
Earlier this month, SMFG agreed to buy Royal Bank of
Scotland's aircraft leasing business in a deal worth
$7.3 billion.
While SMFG and other big Japanese banks are still seeing
weak demand for loans at home as corporate clients keep a tight
rein on spending, there is solid growth in overseas loan
balances, helped partly by a retrenchment by European rivals.
At the start of the financial year through March, SMFG
projected a double-digit fall in net profits, but it has
continued to see solid bond trading gains thanks to low interest
rate policies taken by U.S. and Japanese governments and bad
loan costs have remained low.
October-December net profit was 97.2 billion yen, versus
97.6 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations from the bank's nine-month results.
For the full year, SMFG still sees net profit of 500 billion
yen, up 5 percent from the previous year and just a touch below
an average estimate of 506.8 billion yen in a poll of 14
analysts by Thomson Reuters.
In late-September, SMFG announced it was buying out Promise
Co as part of a $2.7 billion rescue of the
consumer-finance firm.
SMFG shares have risen 18 percent since hitting a more than
eight-year low in mid-November, while the benchmark Nikkei
average has gained just 3.4 percent. MUFG has gained 6.7
percent and Mizuho 14 percent over that same period.
SMFG closed up 0.25 percent at 2,389 yen on Monday ahead of
the results.
Mizuho is due to report its earnings on Tuesday, followed by
MUFG on Wednesday.
($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris
Gallagher)