TOKYO, July 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc (SMFG) on Wednesday said first-quarter profit fell
20 percent as gains in the value of stock holdings paled in
comparison with the year prior when prices rose after government
promises of economic growth.
Japan's third-biggest bank by assets said in a statement
that net profit totalled 230.8 billion yen ($2.3 billion) for
the three months ended June 30, from 288.3 billion yen in the
same period a year earlier.
The bank kept its forecast for the year ending March at 680
billion yen, 18.6 percent less than a year earlier and below a
695.5 billion yen mean estimate of 18 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
($1 = 102.1600 Japanese Yen)
