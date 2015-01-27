* Q3 net 202.7 bln yen vs 199 bln year ago

* Keeps full year net forecast unchanged at 700 bln yen

* Outstanding overseas loans, domestic loans at unit show growth (Adds details on Q3 earnings, loans growth and analyst comment)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) posted a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly profit due to gains in its brokerage business, setting it on track to better its own forecast of a double-digit drop in full-year profit.

The country's third-largest lender by assets was able to eke out a profit rise in its financial third quarter ended in December, helped by a rally in the Japanese stock market after the central bank's surprise additional monetary stimulus measures announced in October.

Despite the results, the bank on Tuesday retained its previous full-year net profit forecast of 700 billion yen, down 16 percent from the previous year, citing an uncertain global economic outlook and higher tax bills. A poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters forecasts on average a profit of 778.69 billion yen.

For the October-December period, SMFG's net profit came in at 202.7 billion yen ($1.7 billion), up from 199 billion yen a year earlier, a Reuters calculation shows. The bank did not disclose quarterly figures.

SMFG said on Tuesday net profit came in at 682.2 billion yen ($5.78 billion) for the April-December period, down from 704.7 billion yen a year earlier.

"It's a positive surprise," said Toyoki Sameshima, senior analyst at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo, adding that the bank was likely to make a share buyback sometime starting in the next financial year.

The Nikkei 225 stock index jumped more than 15 percent from late October till year-end, after the Bank of Japan introduced additional quantitative easing (QE) measures.

Up until then in the fiscal year, the bank saw a drop in brokerage commission revenue and in sales of stock-related products like mutual funds as the stock market's gains lost momentum after the initial excitement over 'Abenomics', the economic policies of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wore off.

Still, the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme launched in April 2013 has been hurting Japanese banks' earnings by pushing down the returns from loans and bond investments.

Their weak domestic lending business has been partly offset by continued growth in overseas lending. They also have booked smaller bad-loan costs as there have been fewer bankruptcies amid a mild economic recovery.

Outstanding overseas loans at SMFG's core banking unit stood at $177 billion at the end of December, up from $158 billion a year earlier, while domestic loans stood at 49 trillion yen, up from 48.5 trillion yen.

SMFG is the first of Japan's three mega banks to report results. Bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group will report their results over the next one week. ($1 = 118.0700 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)