* Q3 net 202.7 bln yen vs 199 bln year ago
* Keeps full year net forecast unchanged at 700 bln yen
* Outstanding overseas loans, domestic loans at unit show
growth
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc (SMFG) posted a 1.8 percent rise in
quarterly profit due to gains in its brokerage business, setting
it on track to better its own forecast of a double-digit drop in
full-year profit.
The country's third-largest lender by assets was able to eke
out a profit rise in its financial third quarter ended in
December, helped by a rally in the Japanese stock market after
the central bank's surprise additional monetary stimulus
measures announced in October.
Despite the results, the bank on Tuesday retained its
previous full-year net profit forecast of 700 billion yen, down
16 percent from the previous year, citing an uncertain global
economic outlook and higher tax bills. A poll of 17 analysts by
Thomson Reuters forecasts on average a profit of 778.69 billion
yen.
For the October-December period, SMFG's net profit came in
at 202.7 billion yen ($1.7 billion), up from 199 billion yen a
year earlier, a Reuters calculation shows. The bank did not
disclose quarterly figures.
SMFG said on Tuesday net profit came in at 682.2 billion yen
($5.78 billion) for the April-December period, down from 704.7
billion yen a year earlier.
"It's a positive surprise," said Toyoki Sameshima, senior
analyst at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo, adding that the bank
was likely to make a share buyback sometime starting in the next
financial year.
The Nikkei 225 stock index jumped more than 15
percent from late October till year-end, after the Bank of Japan
introduced additional quantitative easing (QE) measures.
Up until then in the fiscal year, the bank saw a drop in
brokerage commission revenue and in sales of stock-related
products like mutual funds as the stock market's gains lost
momentum after the initial excitement over 'Abenomics', the
economic policies of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wore
off.
Still, the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme
launched in April 2013 has been hurting Japanese banks' earnings
by pushing down the returns from loans and bond investments.
Their weak domestic lending business has been partly offset
by continued growth in overseas lending. They also have booked
smaller bad-loan costs as there have been fewer bankruptcies
amid a mild economic recovery.
Outstanding overseas loans at SMFG's core banking unit stood
at $177 billion at the end of December, up from $158 billion a
year earlier, while domestic loans stood at 49 trillion yen, up
from 48.5 trillion yen.
SMFG is the first of Japan's three mega banks to report
results. Bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Mizuho Financial Group will report their results
over the next one week.
($1 = 118.0700 yen)
