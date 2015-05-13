TOKYO May 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) said on Wednesday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in March but the results were better than its own forecast, helped by strong markets division profits and subdued bad-loan costs.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets said its annual net profit fell to 753.6 billion yen ($6.3 billion) from 835.4 billion a year earlier. The bank had forecast a 16 percent fall in net profit.

An average estimate by 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters called for 781.4 billion yen in net profit.

SMFG and other Japanese lenders have been hurt by falling interest rates amid the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing, but tepid lending business at home has been partly offset by solid gains in the markets division and growth overseas.

For the current year through March 2016, SMFG forecast net profit to rise to 760 billion yen, above the market's average forecast of 729 billion yen. ($1 = 119.8300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)