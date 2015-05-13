TOKYO May 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc (SMFG) said on Wednesday net profit fell 10 percent
for the year ended in March but the results were better than its
own forecast, helped by strong markets division profits and
subdued bad-loan costs.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets said its annual net
profit fell to 753.6 billion yen ($6.3 billion) from 835.4
billion a year earlier. The bank had forecast a 16 percent fall
in net profit.
An average estimate by 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
called for 781.4 billion yen in net profit.
SMFG and other Japanese lenders have been hurt by falling
interest rates amid the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing,
but tepid lending business at home has been partly offset by
solid gains in the markets division and growth overseas.
For the current year through March 2016, SMFG forecast net
profit to rise to 760 billion yen, above the market's average
forecast of 729 billion yen.
($1 = 119.8300 yen)
