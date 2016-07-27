TOKYO, July 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
, Japan's third-largest lender, said net profit fell 31
percent in the first-quarter, with returns on loans and bond
investments hurt by the negative interest rate policy adopted by
the country's central bank.
The lender said its April-June net profit slipped to 184.3
billion yen ($1.74 billion) from 267.9 billion yen a year
earlier. That was still well above an average estimate of two
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of 166 billion yen.
($1 = 105.6500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)