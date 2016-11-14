TOKYO Nov 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
(SMFG) on Monday reported a 7.5 percent fall in
first-half profit, joining its rivals hurt by low interest rates
at home and overseas.
Japan's No. 3 lender by assets said net profit came in at
359.2 billion yen ($3.33 billion) for the April-Sept period,
down from 388.1 billion yen a year earlier, extending its
pattern of first-half declines to three years in a row.
The result compares with an average estimate by two
analysts of 343.7 billion yen for the period.
SMFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 700 billion
yen, in line with an average estimate of 692.3 billion yen in a
poll of 18 analysts.
($1 = 107.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Tom Hogue)