TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc (SMFG) is considering setting a numerical
target to reduce ownership of shares in client companies, a
source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The country's banks own billions of dollars worth of client
shares under a time-honoured practice aimed at cementing
business relationships, but a new corporate governance code
adopted last month encouraged them to reassess such ownership.
SMFG, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, is reviewing
its holdings of such stocks and is considering setting numerical
targets to reduce them, said the source, who was not authorised
to discuss the matter publicly.
($1 = 123.0400 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)