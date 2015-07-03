* New governance code requires explanation of stock
TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc (SMFG) is considering reducing the amount of
shares it holds in client companies by an as-yet unspecified
target, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The move comes after a corporate governance code took effect
last month requiring banks to explain their rationale for owning
billions of dollars worth of shares in their clients under a
time-honoured practice aimed at cementing business relationships
and preventing hostile takeovers.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, however, has blamed
such shareholdings for thwarting accountability and
transparency.
SMFG, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, is reviewing
its holdings of such stocks and is considering setting numerical
targets to reduce them, said the source, who declined to be
named as they were not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly.
SMFG officials were not immediately available for comment.
As of March, SMFG had 1.67 trillion yen ($13.6 billion)
worth of stock holdings, based on the purchase price at the
time. Most of theses shares are held for business relations
purposes.
($1 = 123.0400 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)