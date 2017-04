TOKYO, April 22 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said some of its ATMs have been unable to carry out transactions since Tuesday morning.

A spokesman said the bank has yet to determine the cause of the problem and how many ATMs have been affected.

SMBC is the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)